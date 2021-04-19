Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to C$14.25 at CIBC

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at CIBC to C$14.25 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.78% from the stock’s previous close.

MTL has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.60.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

TSE:MTL traded up C$0.95 on Monday, reaching C$13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,241. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$4.50 and a 12-month high of C$13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.69.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$297.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.