Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to C$14.25 at CIBC

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at CIBC to C$14.25 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.78% from the stock’s previous close.
MTL has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.60.
TSE:MTL traded up C$0.95 on Monday, reaching C$13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,241. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$4.50 and a 12-month high of C$13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.69.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
