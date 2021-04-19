Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to C$15.25 at National Bankshares

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MTL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.03.

MTL stock traded up C$0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$13.54. The stock had a trading volume of 682,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,913. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$4.50 and a 52-week high of C$13.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$297.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

