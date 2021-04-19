Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to C$15.25 at National Bankshares

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MTL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.03.
MTL stock traded up C$0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$13.54. The stock had a trading volume of 682,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,913. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$4.50 and a 52-week high of C$13.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
