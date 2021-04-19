Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Set at C$12.50 by Raymond James

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) has been assigned a C$12.50 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential downside of 7.68% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.03.
Shares of Mullen Group stock traded up C$0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting C$13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 21.26. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$4.50 and a 52 week high of C$13.85.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
