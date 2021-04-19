Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Set at C$12.50 by Raymond James

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) has been assigned a C$12.50 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential downside of 7.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.03.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of Mullen Group stock traded up C$0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting C$13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 21.26. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$4.50 and a 52 week high of C$13.85.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$297.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.