Multiplier 24 Hour Volume Hits $776,509.00 (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for about $23.63 or 0.00043019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $23.93 million and $776,509.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00060772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.11 or 0.00273256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004300 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00024373 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.67 or 0.00905946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,621.32 or 0.99430536 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.75 or 0.00609372 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

