Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Truist Securities from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

MUR stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,872,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,498. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,507,500.00. Also, Director Laura A. Sugg sold 21,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $396,937.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,817.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,858 in the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $354,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.