Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the March 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Mustang Bio news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 165,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $516,553.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 25,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MBIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mustang Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of Mustang Bio stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. Mustang Bio has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $259.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.85.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

