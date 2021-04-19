Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the March 15th total of 3,470,000 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 934,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $18.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $169,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,900.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $752,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 175,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,935.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 59,242 shares of company stock worth $1,337,161. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 50.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 80.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 72,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. 33.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MYOV shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

