Name Changing Token (NCT) Trading 15.8% Lower Over Last Week

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 23.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0795 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. Name Changing Token has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and $274,884.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00066080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00089620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.89 or 0.00636480 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,625.95 or 0.06484786 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00040985 BTC.

About Name Changing Token

Name Changing Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,443,813 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

