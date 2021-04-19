Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Raised to $164.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.96% from the stock’s current price.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.70.

Shares of NDAQ traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.75. 17,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,965. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.81. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $102.80 and a 1 year high of $161.51.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Nasdaq by 6.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Nasdaq by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 431,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,266,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in Nasdaq by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 29,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

