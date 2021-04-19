National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.32 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.41. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCA. CIBC raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$121.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$119.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$129.63.

CCA stock opened at C$118.56 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$89.90 and a twelve month high of C$132.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00. The firm has a market cap of C$5.63 billion and a PE ratio of 14.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$118.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$106.00.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$618.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$613.30 million.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

