National Bank Financial Comments on Thomson Reuters Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thomson Reuters in a report released on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ FY2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TRI. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NYSE TRI opened at $92.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $64.47 and a 1 year high of $92.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

