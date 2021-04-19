National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.24

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.24 and last traded at $43.23, with a volume of 17024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.02 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $12,426,000. Hill Winds Capital LP grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 138,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,946,000 after acquiring an additional 147,438 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.