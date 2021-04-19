NativeCoin (N8V) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.15 Million

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 17.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. NativeCoin has a market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $148.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded 83.3% lower against the dollar. One NativeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000374 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00048616 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.17 or 0.00318696 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008774 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00023793 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009200 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005845 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

N8V uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 24,739,480 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

