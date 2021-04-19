NatWest Group plc Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

NatWest Group plc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up approximately 3.6% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $152.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -847.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.41. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

