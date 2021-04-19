NatWest Group plc Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

NatWest Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166,442 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $52.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

