NatWest Group plc Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

NatWest Group plc lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 84.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,508 shares during the quarter. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $84.31 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $84.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.27 and its 200-day moving average is $78.11.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

