NatWest Group plc Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

NatWest Group plc lessened its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,981 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,229 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises about 2.0% of NatWest Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $443,766,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,604,000 after buying an additional 438,569 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $216,073,000 after buying an additional 317,487 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 593,807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,925,000 after buying an additional 281,368 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 935,164 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $114,847,000 after buying an additional 272,530 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $129.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $130.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.49.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other Ross Stores news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,672,548.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,298,245.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,072 shares of company stock worth $26,291,265 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

