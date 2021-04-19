NatWest Group plc Has $6.30 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

NatWest Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,291 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 3.0% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 20.8% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 78.9% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 30,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 27,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WM stock opened at $135.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.42 and its 200-day moving average is $117.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.13 and a 52 week high of $135.59.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.