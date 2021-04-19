NatWest Group plc Lowers Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

NatWest Group plc trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 12,813 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for 2.3% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 749,373 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,051,000 after purchasing an additional 94,460 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $3,044,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. KeyCorp upped their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.48.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $64.93 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

