NatWest Group plc Sells 2,378 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

NatWest Group plc reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $427.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.08. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

