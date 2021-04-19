NatWest Group plc Sells 7,222 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

NatWest Group plc reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,222 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 2.7% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $288.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.41 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

