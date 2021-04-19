Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.50. Nautilus posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 412.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NLS. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Nautilus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $168,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,526,000 after purchasing an additional 358,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,880,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 8.0% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 39,403 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 476,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 50,481 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Nautilus by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 337,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 139,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLS traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $16.46. 34,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78.

Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

