NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect NBT Bancorp to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $118.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.10 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. On average, analysts expect NBT Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $39.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

