nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Short Interest Update

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the March 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NCNO opened at $69.55 on Monday. nCino has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.27.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that nCino will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NCNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. nCino presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

In other nCino news, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 600 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 2,500 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,886.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 578,575 shares of company stock worth $42,868,895 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 27.2% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in nCino by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter worth about $8,340,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter worth about $21,723,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter worth about $6,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.