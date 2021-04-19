NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.61 Billion

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.55 or 0.00008244 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and $62.10 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00044973 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.91 or 0.00291667 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00022454 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008340 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,813.70 or 0.03287492 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,749,396 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.