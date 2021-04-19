Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.58

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.58 and last traded at $95.45, with a volume of 8646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 83.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.94.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.72 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $193,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,019.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $52,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,018.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,724 shares of company stock valued at $8,481,226 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 3.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 20.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 126,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Neogen by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

