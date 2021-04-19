Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) versus Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Head-To-Head Survey

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Neos Therapeutics and Galmed Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neos Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals 0 2 5 0 2.71

Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $18.14, indicating a potential upside of 490.97%. Given Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Galmed Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Neos Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Neos Therapeutics and Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neos Therapeutics $64.65 million 0.89 -$16.90 million ($0.34) -3.38 Galmed Pharmaceuticals $2.04 million 37.75 -$20.46 million ($0.97) -3.16

Neos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Galmed Pharmaceuticals. Neos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galmed Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.1% of Neos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Neos Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Neos Therapeutics and Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neos Therapeutics -38.35% N/A -28.46% Galmed Pharmaceuticals N/A -43.28% -39.33%

Volatility & Risk

Neos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms. The company manufactures and markets Adzenys XR-ODT amphetamine for the treatment of ADHD; Cotempla XR-ODT methylphenidate to treat ADHD; Adzenys ER amphetamine for the treatment of ADHD; and generic Tussionex, a hydrocodone and chlorpheniramine polistirex XR oral suspension for cough and upper respiratory symptoms of a cold. It also offers NT0502, a clinical-stage product candidate that has completed Phase I pilot pharmacokinetic trial for the treatment of neurological conditions associated with excessive salivation and drooling to reduce chronic sialorrhea in patients. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus. The company also evaluates Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a research agreement with Gannex Pharma Co., Ltd. to develop a combination therapy of ASC41 (THR-beta agonist) and Aramchol (SCD 1 inhibitor) for the treatment of NASH; and a research and development collaboration agreement with MyBiotics Pharma Ltd. to identify the selected microbiome repertoire associated with the response to Aramchol. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

