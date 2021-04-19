NEST Protocol (NEST) Reaches One Day Volume of $17.94 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $90.22 million and $17.94 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,620,841 coins. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

