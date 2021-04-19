NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Holdings Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,028 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,259 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.35% of NetApp worth $55,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp stock opened at $77.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.89 and a 12-month high of $78.77.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

