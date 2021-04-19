Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 94.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,289 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Netflix by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Netflix by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Netflix by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $106,846,000 after buying an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $546.54 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $393.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $527.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.00. The company has a market cap of $242.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.45.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

