Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.
NBH traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.13. 37,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,472. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $17.00.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile
