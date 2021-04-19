Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.68.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,017. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.99 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $276,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,601,305.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $192,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,985. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.