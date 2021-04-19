New England Research & Management Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. CSX accounts for approximately 1.8% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,879,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,839,000 after acquiring an additional 250,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CSX by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,749,000 after buying an additional 1,251,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in CSX by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after purchasing an additional 578,571 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $98.69. 35,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,803,985. The stock has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a one year low of $58.80 and a one year high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.41.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

