New England Research & Management Inc. Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,586,000 after buying an additional 156,736 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,446,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.07.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,363,130 shares of company stock worth $250,457,795 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $187.36. 208,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,054,897. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.11 billion, a PE ratio of -119.45, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

