New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at CLSA

Investment analysts at CLSA assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) in a report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target on the stock. CLSA’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EDU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.21.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE EDU traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.18. 9,646,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,177,706. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.42. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $887.69 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 376.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 12,907 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 101.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth $1,799,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth $5,637,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.