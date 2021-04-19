Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.82% from the company’s previous close.

NWL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NWL traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 36,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.23, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 42,008 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,575,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.