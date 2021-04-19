Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3,146.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,739 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $65.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $249,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,107 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

