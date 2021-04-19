Newton Coin Project Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $41.00 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton Coin Project has a total market cap of $87,512.64 and $41.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

