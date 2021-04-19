NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Short Interest Up 30.4% in March

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,250,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the March 15th total of 10,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXE. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

NXE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.95.

NXE opened at $3.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 12.44, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

