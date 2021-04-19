NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 10,921 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.91. The company had a trading volume of 599,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,941,344. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

