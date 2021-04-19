NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 1,342 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 0.5% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.11% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VDC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 110,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,100,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.05. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,365. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.36 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.20.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

