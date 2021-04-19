NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,805 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 0.5% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the first quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Shares of FB traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $302.62. The stock had a trading volume of 378,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,011,830. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.88. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.34 and a 52 week high of $315.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $54,687.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $21,237,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,460,881 shares of company stock worth $407,570,508. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

