NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $743,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 817,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,988,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 124,304 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 103.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 27,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $286,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,065. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $55.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

