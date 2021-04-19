NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $7.41 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.7% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,437,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

VTWO traded down $3.49 on Monday, hitting $178.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,159. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.14. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $93.85 and a 1-year high of $189.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

