NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 10,333 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,333 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,684,000 after purchasing an additional 126,693 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,125,000 after purchasing an additional 971,586 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,870,000 after purchasing an additional 471,028 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,279,000 after purchasing an additional 937,668 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.38. 157,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,174,834. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $115.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.