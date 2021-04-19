NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,572 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3,501.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.10. 20,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,157. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $32.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average of $31.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.