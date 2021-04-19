NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period.

Get TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of DFHY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882 shares.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY).

Receive News & Ratings for TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.