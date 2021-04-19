NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 1,229 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.94. 226,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,178,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.73.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

