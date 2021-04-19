NEXT (NEXT) Market Capitalization Hits $1.43 Million

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 19th. NEXT has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $5,780.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.63 or 0.00450909 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004748 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002522 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

