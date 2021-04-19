NextDAO Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and approximately $456,420.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NextDAO has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00063281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00065362 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.02 or 0.00274626 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.79 or 0.00208237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 1,951,734,767 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,502,657 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

